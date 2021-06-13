Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,715,000 after purchasing an additional 72,586 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 498,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 439,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.