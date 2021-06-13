U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,701 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. 5,659,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

