Gold Poker (GPKR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $12,680.40 and $15.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00168189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00194100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.07 or 0.01088103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,944.07 or 1.00010580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.