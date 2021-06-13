Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 1,043,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.