Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives $48.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. 534,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,884. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 70.9% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 37,887 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $425,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

