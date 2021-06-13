Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 735 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $27,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $242.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

