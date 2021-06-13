Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 90,435 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,435 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 787,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.