Reliant Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

