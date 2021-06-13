Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,447. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $76.29 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.17.

