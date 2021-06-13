King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 9,688 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $101,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

