TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 78.4% in May

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the May 13th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PETZ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 81,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,187. TDH has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TDH by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TDH during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TDH during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

