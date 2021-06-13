Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 91.6% in May

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the May 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,031,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,916,000.

NASDAQ:PSET traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

