Short Interest in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Drops By 47.5%

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ONEQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 347,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 135,886 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,557,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,094,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

