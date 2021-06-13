Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 31,290 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,290 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 282,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.0% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 58,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 40,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.73. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.