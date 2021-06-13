Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,257 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 251,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $11,376,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

