Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.8% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

