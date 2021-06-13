Weik Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 300.0% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 685.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 63,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.70.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

