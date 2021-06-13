Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,233 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

