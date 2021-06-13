Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Generac accounts for 1.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $349.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.60. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

