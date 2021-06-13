Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post sales of $310.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.79 million and the highest is $311.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $283.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. 1,839,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

