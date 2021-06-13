UNICORN Token Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $80,569.11 and $8.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001420 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

