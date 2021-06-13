Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 1,440,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,847. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.