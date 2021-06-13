Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 209,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

