Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after buying an additional 430,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. 285,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,218. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $82.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.