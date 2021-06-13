Head to Head Analysis: Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) vs. BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and BCE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.58 $226.00 million $1.93 13.63 BCE $17.08 billion 2.69 $1.97 billion $2.25 22.54

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCE pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BCE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telephone and Data Systems and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 0 1 4 1 3.00 BCE 0 6 3 0 2.33

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $30.08, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. BCE has a consensus price target of $60.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Telephone and Data Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 4.09% 3.87% 1.76% BCE 11.23% 16.21% 4.58%

Summary

BCE beats Telephone and Data Systems on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content; local and long-distance telephone service, VoIP, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. As of December 31, 2020, the company offers its services to customers 5 million wireless connections, and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, satellite TV service, and connectivity, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 35 conventional TV stations; 27 specialty and four Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

