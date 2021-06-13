Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.77. 3,123,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,906. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.45 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

