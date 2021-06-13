Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,638. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

