King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 6,214 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $345,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.18. 1,998,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

