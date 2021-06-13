Hartline Investment Corp Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of TROW opened at $193.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $196.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

