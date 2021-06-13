Grimes & Company Inc. Has $16.93 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,449,000 after buying an additional 702,891 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,912,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,147 shares of company stock worth $98,406,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.