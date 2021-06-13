Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,255 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $34,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.76. 14,453,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

