Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 501,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $11.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

