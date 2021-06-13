Boolberry Reaches Market Cap of $199,594.99 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Boolberry has a total market cap of $199,594.99 and approximately $7.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boolberry has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00672827 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002856 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

