BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the May 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,691. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

