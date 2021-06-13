Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDEKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Nitto Denko stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,351. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

