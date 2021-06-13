Radix (EXRD) Trading Up 40.8% Over Last Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Radix has a market cap of $110.30 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00022596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00782735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.78 or 0.08085081 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXRDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.