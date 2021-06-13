Yield Stake Finance (YI12) Market Capitalization Reaches $57,173.35

Yield Stake Finance (CURRENCY:YI12) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Yield Stake Finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Yield Stake Finance has a market capitalization of $57,173.35 and $361.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Stake Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00014298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00168399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00194664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.01093771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,959.64 or 0.99917189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official website is yifistake.finance . The official message board for Yield Stake Finance is medium.com/@yfinance12 . Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12

