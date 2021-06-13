Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of -159.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

