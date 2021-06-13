Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 50,609 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,609 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 3.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

