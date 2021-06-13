Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

