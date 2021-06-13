Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Crane by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Crane by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Crane by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. 226,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,056. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

