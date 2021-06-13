Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOLWF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.