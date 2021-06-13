Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by BRX Global LP

BRX Global LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 21.5% of BRX Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BRX Global LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

