Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 9,254 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $189.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

