Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

