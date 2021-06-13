Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,256 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BLK stock opened at $880.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

