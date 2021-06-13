Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources stock traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.76. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.42 and a 1 year high of C$22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$457.41 million and a P/E ratio of 843.75.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

