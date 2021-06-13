Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.82 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Newton has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00168414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00195053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,003.64 or 1.00436240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

