Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 239,943 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239,943 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $146,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

FRC stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.77. The company had a trading volume of 643,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.85. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

