Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $135.28 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $135,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. 487,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,113. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $159.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

